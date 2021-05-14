Video: first look at the Supair Strike 2
Friday 14 May, 2021
The Strike 2 is Supair’s lightweight pod harness aimed at athletes competing in hike-and-fly races.
We got our hands on one of first examples of this second version to come off the production line and tested it in the skies above southern France.
The full review will be in Issue 221 (July 2021).
