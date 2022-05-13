Heading on an adventure with the BV1. Photo: Ozone
Video: First Look at Ozone’s BV1 harness
Friday 13 May, 2022
The BV1 is a specialist vol-biv harness from the team at Ozone. It was designed with input from renowned adventure pilot Antoine Girard.
Ozone say it is “designed for the toughest vol-biv adventures.” We tested a final pre-production sample in the southern French Alps.
Our full review will be in Cross Country 231 (July 2022).
