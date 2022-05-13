Video: First Look at Ozone’s BV1 harness

Heading on an adventure with the BV1. Photo: Ozone

The BV1 is a specialist vol-biv harness from the team at Ozone. It was designed with input from renowned adventure pilot Antoine Girard.

Ozone say it is “designed for the toughest vol-biv adventures.” We tested a final pre-production sample in the southern French Alps.

Our full review will be in Cross Country 231 (July 2022).