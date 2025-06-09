When to adjust your riser loops 
Design InsightsGear Guide

When to adjust your riser loops 

Russell Ogden on what you need to know about your new line set

9 June, 2025, by Russell Ogden

With a new wing the line set needs to be ‘bedded in’ to arrive at the correct intended values. During those first flights lines stretch and the line junctions tighten as they settle into their designed position. 

It is worthwhile flying a new wing as normal and exposing it to gentle and symmetric G forces to ensure the bedding-in process is completed. A few tight 360s in each direction will normally do it; don’t expose a brand new wing to strong asymmetric G loads before going through this process (ie spiralling hard in one direction). 

The lines will bed-in at a different rate depending on load: the heavily loaded A-lines will stretch more than the C-lines for example. This movement has to...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Flymaster Live One Pro

Flymaster Live One Pro 

Light and small this new tracker is proving a hit. Marcus King tries it out for cross-country flying and in competition
Read More

Design Insight: Gin GTO 3

“Attention to detail and precise trimming.” Marcus King talks to Gin Seok Song about Gin’s new two-line EN-C
Read More

The Arc of Happiness

We talk about arc in the design of a paraglider, but what does that actually mean? Bastienne Wentzel goes looking
Read More

Premium Articles

Shane Tighe

On launch with: Shane Tighe

“I’ve got to change my tactics a bit.” Shane Tighe on life as an X-Alps rookie
Read More
Mo Sheldon paramotoring in the Mamanuca Islands

Bar hopping Fiji style

Never one to overlook a beach bar opportunity, paramotoring photographer Jeff Hamann finds himself at home in the beautiful Mamanuca Islands
Read More
Glauco Pinto

My Flying Life: Glauco Pinto

The Brazilian cross country hang gliding guru on what matters most
Read More