When to adjust your riser loops 

With a new wing the line set needs to be ‘bedded in’ to arrive at the correct intended values. During those first flights lines stretch and the line junctions tighten as they settle into their designed position.

It is worthwhile flying a new wing as normal and exposing it to gentle and symmetric G forces to ensure the bedding-in process is completed. A few tight 360s in each direction will normally do it; don’t expose a brand new wing to strong asymmetric G loads before going through this process (ie spiralling hard in one direction).

The lines will bed-in at a different rate depending on load: the heavily loaded A-lines will stretch more than the C-lines for example. This movement has to...