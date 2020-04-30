Woody Valley Wani 3 reversible harness

Woody Valley have released the new Wani 3 reversible harness. It’s suitable for all pilots for everyday flying, and at around 4kg in the M, light enough for hike-and-fly.

The Wani 3 is a full spec everyday harness though, with a rigid polypropylene seat, two-step speedbar with elastic retainer and plenty of protection. The airbag pre-inflates via an internal spring, and you can add an optional Lightshield back protector.

It’s made from heavy-duty materials and WV say it’s tougher than its predecessor without being heavier. The reserve handle has been redesigned, and you can order with the handle on the right or the left side. The reserve container volume can be increased from 4.5l to 5.5l, by opening a zip.

The rucksack has had a redesign too. It’s a new shape entirely, and the padding on the back and shoulder straps is made from a breathable material. The hip belt is removable, and there is a whistle in the chest strap clip.

An internal strap keeps the packed glider in position, and side compression straps allow you to compact the load. The rucksack has plenty of pockets of different kinds, plus an external helmet stowage system.

The Wani 3 is available in blue / orange or blue / light blue colours, in four sizes.

woodyvalley.eu