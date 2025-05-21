Gin Yeti Race harness now available

Gin’s lightweight cocoon harness, the Yeti Race, is now available to order in five sizes. Gin say it’s light and durable and has plenty of storage space, making it ideal for vol-bivouac as well as XC flying.

The harness is available in five sizes, XS to XL, and weighs 1.95kg in the middle size. It uses a new fabric called Extreema, a ripstop composite which Gin say offers “unprecedented durability in the ultralight cocoon category”. They say it also looks good and stretches very little, so the harness retains its original shape.

It has a “smooth and wrinkle-free” aerocone which extends up high behind the pilot’s head for maximum aerodynamic performance.

Designed to be simple to use, the harness closes with two clips, with a further two clips to close the pod.

There’s plenty of storage space in the back for vol-biv equipment, plus extra in the nose cone and two side pockets. The removable cockpit has space for multiple instruments

The protector is inflatable (by mouth or with a pump bag), and protects the under-seat area. The 12-litre space it sits in is supported with fibreglass. The idea is that the (certified) protector can be removed and replaced with a sleeping bag or clothes if the pilot needs more space for vol-biv kit.

