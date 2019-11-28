Woody Valley Wani Light 2

Woody Valley have updated their lightweight reversible paraglider harness; they say the Wani Light 2 now has a bigger rucksack and better airbag.

The LTF-certified airbag has a Nitinol wire that pre-inflates it, meaning it offers 60% of the full protection before the pilot has launched. The air intake is positioned so it is not obstructed by the pilot’s legs, and you can order with the reserve handle on either the right or the left.

The Wani Light 2 is available in four sizes, and two new colour schemes: navy and orange, or navy and light blue, and the smallest size is just 2.6kg.

Other improvements include a more supportive seat back and a bigger reserve container (now 5l). It has a rigid polypropylene seat, and comes with a lightweight two-step speed bar. You can add additional Lightshield back protection too.

Woody Valley say the Wani Light 2 has a lot of adjustability in how you set it up. It is more stable and more precise than its predecessor, and designed to meet the needs of beginners through to expert pilots.

Bigger sizes have bigger-volume rucksacks, from an 80l capacity on the S size, to 102l for the XL. The rucksack’s hip and shoulder strap padding is made from a breathable material, and the hip belt is removable. The rucksack has stretchy side pockets, zipped pockets and an external helmet holder.

woodyvalley.eu