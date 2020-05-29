fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Woody Valley GTO Light 2

Friday 29 May, 2020

Woody Valley have released the lightweight GTO 2 pod harness, which has a removable windshield and inflatable back protector.

It’s designed for cross-country and vol-bivouac, and has plenty of storage space and a good degree of comfort.

It’s a hammock harness with lightweight fibreglass battens for structure. The inflatable back protection can be used instead of the standard foam protector. The inflatable version weighs just 335g, saving around 100g over the foam but with the advantage that it can be deflated, freeing up space in your rucksack for your vol-bivouac equipment. The inflatable protector can also be used with the original GTO Light harness.

The windshield buttons on to the cockpit, whose angle can be adjusted, and the removable neoprene leg cover has accessible pockets for radio or camera. There is also a drinks-tube system and an exit hole for your XCPee. the harness’s dual ballast compartments together hold 5-7l of water.

The GTO 2 Light is supplied with Edelrid karabiners and a three-step speedbar. It will be available in sizes S, M, L and XL, and is already (May 2020) EN/LTF certified in the S and M.

woodyvalley.eu

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories. Subscribe now and get ten issues per year, plus our Travel Guide, and entry into our Prize Draws

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

More journal than magazine, Cross Country has kept free flyers stoked with inspiration and information since 1988. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories in each of the ten issues you'll receive each year. Respected as independent and authoritative, Cross Country is a reader-supported publication read in over 100 countries.

500+ PAGES FOR FREE! Get instant access to over 500 pages of Cross Country articles with our special subscription offer

Subscribe now and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK