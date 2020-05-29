Woody Valley GTO Light 2

Woody Valley have released the lightweight GTO 2 pod harness, which has a removable windshield and inflatable back protector.

It’s designed for cross-country and vol-bivouac, and has plenty of storage space and a good degree of comfort.

It’s a hammock harness with lightweight fibreglass battens for structure. The inflatable back protection can be used instead of the standard foam protector. The inflatable version weighs just 335g, saving around 100g over the foam but with the advantage that it can be deflated, freeing up space in your rucksack for your vol-bivouac equipment. The inflatable protector can also be used with the original GTO Light harness.

The windshield buttons on to the cockpit, whose angle can be adjusted, and the removable neoprene leg cover has accessible pockets for radio or camera. There is also a drinks-tube system and an exit hole for your XCPee. the harness’s dual ballast compartments together hold 5-7l of water.

The GTO 2 Light is supplied with Edelrid karabiners and a three-step speedbar. It will be available in sizes S, M, L and XL, and is already (May 2020) EN/LTF certified in the S and M.

woodyvalley.eu