Win a paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2026
Win a wing in our Prize Draw 2026

Your chance to win a brand new paraglider!

15 January, 2026, by Cross Country

Now’s the very best time to subscribe to Cross Country. You could win a new paraglider of your choice in our Subscribers’ Prize Draw, closing midnight 6 February 2026. What would you choose?

Subscribers enjoy premium Cross Country issues every six weeks, full of inspiring stories, insights and advice – plus instant digital access.

And subscribers also get access to Masterclass webinars and videos with expert pilots and coaches like Honorin Hamard, Chrigel Maurer and Russ Ogden – unlock these now.

Advance, Gin, Ozone and Supair

Subscribe today, and on 7 February 2026 you could be choosing a new wing from our partners Advance, Gin, Ozone or Supair.

Naviter Oudie N

You could also win a state-of-the-art Naviter Oudie N instrument.

Supair Evo Lite 2 paragliding harness

Alternatively you might win a new Supair Evo Lite 2 harness, High Adventure gloves , Velodrom sunglasses or XCShop vouchers.

Take your flying up a level with Cross Country’s expert technique articles, inspiration and equipment insights – and be in with a chance of winning some seriously nice gear too.

Subscribe today for the price of a coffee each month – cancel anytime.

Unlock all this:

Magazine subscription

  • Eight issues per year – to keep you inspired and informed – in print or digital
  • Instant access to hundreds of premium articles from our archive
  • Six Masterclass Live events, and access to 20+ hours of quality coaching online
  • People and culture – exploring the free flying experience, across our planet
  • Tactics and theories – the latest thinking to boost your flying – from speed-to-fly to SIV
Magazine spread

  • Travel and adventure – inspiring stories from the edges, from both weekend pilots and pioneers
  • Design insights – investigating new equipment, aerodynamic innovations and instrument developments
  • Meteorology and conditions – unlocking a deeper understanding of the energy of the skies
  • Beautiful photography and the highest production values
Click here for all the rules and regulations

