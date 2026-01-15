Win a wing in our Prize Draw 2026

Now’s the very best time to subscribe to Cross Country. You could win a new paraglider of your choice in our Subscribers’ Prize Draw, closing midnight 6 February 2026. What would you choose?

Subscribers enjoy premium Cross Country issues every six weeks, full of inspiring stories, insights and advice – plus instant digital access.

And subscribers also get access to Masterclass webinars and videos with expert pilots and coaches like Honorin Hamard, Chrigel Maurer and Russ Ogden – unlock these now.

Subscribe today, and on 7 February 2026 you could be choosing a new wing from our partners Advance, Gin, Ozone or Supair.

You could also win a state-of-the-art Naviter Oudie N instrument.

Alternatively you might win a new Supair Evo Lite 2 harness, High Adventure gloves , Velodrom sunglasses or XCShop vouchers.

Take your flying up a level with Cross Country’s expert technique articles, inspiration and equipment insights – and be in with a chance of winning some seriously nice gear too.

Subscribe today for the price of a coffee each month – cancel anytime.

Unlock all this:

Eight issues per year – to keep you inspired and informed – in print or digital

– to keep you inspired and informed – in print or digital Instant access to hundreds of premium articles from our archive

to hundreds of premium articles from our archive Six Masterclass Live events , and access to 20+ hours of quality coaching online

, and access to 20+ hours of quality coaching online People and culture – exploring the free flying experience, across our planet

– exploring the free flying experience, across our planet Tactics and theories – the latest thinking to boost your flying – from speed-to-fly to SIV

Travel and adventure – inspiring stories from the edges, from both weekend pilots and pioneers

– inspiring stories from the edges, from both weekend pilots and pioneers Design insights – investigating new equipment, aerodynamic innovations and instrument developments

– investigating new equipment, aerodynamic innovations and instrument developments Meteorology and conditions – unlocking a deeper understanding of the energy of the skies

– unlocking a deeper understanding of the energy of the skies Beautiful photography and the highest production values

Click here for all the rules and regulations