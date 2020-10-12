Watch: Skywalk’s Alex Höllwarth on the Cayenne6
Monday 12 October, 2020
The Cross Country team visited Skywalk’s HQ in Germany earlier in 2020, to chat to designer Alex Höllwarth about the development of their latest EN-C, the Cayenne6.
The review of the Skywalk Cayenne6 is featured in issue 213 of Cross Country Magazine (September 2020).
