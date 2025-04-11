Stubai Cup 2025: New season, new gear

Aaron Durogati demoed the new Vortex from Nova. Photo: Marcus King

Nova

The new release is the Vortex, a lightweight two-line EN-C. It has a compact 6.1 aspect ratio with 65 cells, four sizes starting at 3.3kg. “It’s quite similar to the Codex, but it’s not a Codex,” says CEO Ferdi Vogel. “The performance and passive safety are the same, but you’ll have a more direct and precise feeling when flying. The line architecture changes slightly, the rear control requires a little more pressure than with the Codex, but with more direct actions.” It comes with a new ultra-light 141g concertina bag. Other releases include the Artus 25, an updated lightweight cocoon. The Xenon 2 is their X-Alps offering.

Ozone

Plenty of new offerings from Ozone. The big news is the Delta 5 in the EN-C class, which now comes as a two-liner, “a big challenge while maintaining the same accessibility as the Delta 4,” says Ozone’s Nicolas Cochet. A lightweight version, the Alpina 5, will follow.

The Alpina GT is a semi-light design based on the Alpina 4 but reinforced, notably with a more resistant fabric on the upper surface. It’s also a traditional three-liner to appeal to pilots who don’t want to move to two-liners. The Delta 4 and Alpina 4 will disappear.

In harnesses, the Atak 2 (1.1kg) is designed for speedflying, hike-and-fly, soaring, and tandem. Compact when folded, with easy sitting-standing transitions, it’s also a good solution for parakites – an area that Ozone are keen to exploit – and suitable for barrel rolls. They plan to develop a complete parakite range.

In tandem they have the Swiftmax 2, a high-performance 41m² wing. Unlike the first version it’s an EN-B and has winglets for stability and comfort. Ease of launch has also been improved. For the X-Alps Ozone have developed the Sublite cocoon, which has a shorter fairing to comply with regulations. They plan a commercial version later. The new F*Race 2 is an ultra-light cocoon that is based on the model used by Damien Lacaze at the 2023 X-Alps.

The Wisp 2 is a small, lightweight tandem of 37m², designed for hike-and-fly, weighing 4.4kg. It is a new design with easier take-off and landing behaviour compared to its predecessor. With a weight range of 90kg to 200kg it’s also a good solution for light passengers.

Phi

The sporty EN-B Maestro 3 “is in the final design stages” according to Phi designer Hannes Papesh. It retains similarities to the Maestro 2 and is aimed at the same level of pilot, but the arc is more pronounced. “The pilot will feel better turn agility, a little more stability and rigidity,” says Hannes. In other news, the high EN-B tandem Rondo is approved in three sizes (35.4, 39, 41). It also exists as a Rondo C variant, with unsheathed upper lines.

In harnesses the Cabrio Light will be certified soon and the brand is also working on an ultra-light harness called Ping-Pong. Phi have also released a reserve, the Pop, thereby offering a complete wing-harness-reserve package this season. Their X-Alps wing is the Scala 2 Light.

Profly

Designer Michael Nesler presented the Leloo-X which comes in three sizes. Like the previous Leloo 2, it incorporates the RAST system (which he invented at Swing) and is the first EN-B to fly like a two-liner. The Leeloo-X does have A-lines but they are thinner and do little, a point Michael has demonstrated by cutting them off mid-flight. “I get better performance, with all the gliding qualities of a two-liner, and I also have much better stability, including in very turbulent conditions,” he says.

Sky Paragliders

Sky joined forces with fellow Czech brand Drift Gliders last year and it is Drift’s Standa Klikar who’s now responsible for design at Sky. In development is the Metis 5 tandem, a CCC competition wing and they are considering the Kudos 3 as a mid EN-B, which could be an evolution of the Drift Carancho. In harnesses, the big project is a new Skylighter 5 cocoon, semi-light with inflatable rear fairing. And the Pixel mini-wing will be complemented with a new speed-flying harness, as well as a quick-folding bag.

Skyman

The EN-B Cross Country 3 is now ready – it’s a reworked version with improved line geometry, mini-ribs on the trailing edge and better performance. The Rock 3 is their new EN-A. It’s based on the new Independence Cruiser 5 but it is built in Dominico 10 D instead of 20 D, also double coated and available in five sizes. A new Skyman Tandem is also planned, inspired by the Independence Air Taxi 3. It will be available in two sizes, 39 and a lighter 5kg version in size 37.

Skywalk

A new tandem has been announced, Join’t 5, available in three sizes of 38, 41.2 and 44m² . With the Guide and Guest harnesses (pilot and passenger) presented last autumn, a complete package will now be available to professionals. “The Join’t 5 is effective for take-off in all conditions, including with a light tailwind,” says Skywalk CEO Arne Wehrlin.

Another new product is the Arak Air 2, presented as a mid EN-B and very light. It is a little more elongated than the classic Arak 2 (5.35 against 5.22) and according to Arne is “agile, easy to use, and performs better”. The five sizes of the Arak Air 2 range from 2.9kg to 3.6kg.

In the EN-D class the Poison 4 has been announced. In addition, the X-Alps 6 has been developed for the upcoming race. It will equip six pilots and will be offered to the public later in three sizes.

Supair

The big success story at Supair is the Birdy 2, launched earlier this year. “It’s an EN-A+, designed to be a first purchase and to give great possibilities for progression,” says Clément Latour. “You will be able to learn everything on a Birdy 2, and keep it without any problem for two to three years.” He says it’s close to an EN-B and semi-light meaning it can be used for hike-and-fly but is still tough enough for groundhandling.

Another new product is the Wild 2, a light EN-D two-liner, geared towards adventure hike-and-fly as well as performance. With a price point of €5,390 Supair say they are keen to present it at a realistic price, up to €1,000 less than competing wings. It has an aspect ratio of 6.86 and is available in four sizes starting from 2.99kg. It will not be racing at the next X-Alps but the ALP is an ultralight sub-style cocoon (1.61kg in M) that will equip several pilots. A more accessible hike-and-fly cocoon is also planned called the Strike 3.

Swing

The new product is the Nyra RS, a mid EN-B, classic three-liner that does not replace other models but is positioned differently. Like the 2.5-liner Stellar RS, it has a semi-light construction but more brake travel and a more comfortable feeling for less experienced pilots.

Swing have also just given a name to their “durable and lightweight” concept, which is called D-Lite. The wings resulting from this D-Lite concept are the Verso RS (EN A or low EN-B), the Serac RS (EN B for hike-and-fly), the new Nyra RS, the Stellar RS and the Libra RS (two-liner EN-C). Others will follow. A parakite wing is also in development.

UP Paragliders

UP presented three new wings first mentioned at the Coupe Icare. The Rimo 2 is a mid EN-A that’s “very easy to fly”. The Makalu 5 is positioned as a low EN-B. “It’s a classic design, durable above all else,” says David Jung. Then there’s the Lhotse X, a mid EN-B that’s a very light 2.5-liner weighing 2.7kg in XS. “It offers good performance and will interest a wide group of pilots,” David says.

U-Turn

The new product is the Razorblade, a parakite that’s already on sale in seven sizes from 10m² to 26m² . “It inflates very well and is smooth on the controls with a higher contact point compared to the Moustache,” says Martin Berliner. It also works well with a paramotor, he says. The two sizes 41 and 44 of the new Passenger 3 tandem have also been completed.

Vril-Wings

Founded by Johannes Tschofen and Mike Küng, Vril is best known for its single-skin wings. They say they’re developing a parakite to be called the Raptor.

Woody Valley

Already mentioned last autumn at the last Coupe Icare, the Naos harness replaces the Haska line. “It offers good passive safety, with primary protection in the lower back, either inflatable or foam,” says Christoph Weber. Additional foam layers can be added. It’s available in four sizes from 3.91kg or 4.32kg, depending on the type of protection. In the pipeline is the Wani Light 3, a reversible harness that’s lighter and suitable for hike-and-fly.

Zoom Paragliders

The EN-A XA was presented at the last Coupe Icare. It is now the turn of its lighter version, XA LT. It is intended for progression and hike-and-fly, and offered in five sizes from 55kg to 120kg. “It is quite sophisticated in construction for an EN-A, but it is also suitable for teaching,” says designer Alex Höllwarth. In development is an EN-B XB LT as well as an XT tandem in three sizes. An XR reserve parachute was also announced.

