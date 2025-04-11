Stubai Cup 2025: New season, new gear
We round up the latest new kit from the landing field at the testival in Neustift im Stubaital, Austria11 April, 2025, by Cross Country
Rain, strong winds and low cloud forced the cancellation of the final day of this year’s testival in Austria in March with very little flying taking place, but it failed to dampen spirits as manufacturers showcased what they’ve been working on in readiness for the season ahead. This is what we saw.
Advance
Their entry-level wing, the Alpha, has been updated with not one, but two new variants, the classic Alpha 8 and the Alpha 8 DLS (Durable Lightweight Structure) which is 700g lighter in the size 24. “The goal was to broaden the choice, especially for new pilots,” says Advance director Valéry Chapuis. The Alpha 8 features a new profile, improved inflation and a more forgiving brake travel while the DLS is a little more responsive and aimed at the pilot already thinking of hike-and-fly.
AirDesign
The brand has developed the XPed concept (as in expedition) to create their lightest wing, the SuSi XPed. It’s “more playful”, an EN-C in the size 16 and 18 and EN D in the 13, with the smallest weighing 1.62kg. It’s not designed to replace the SuSi 4, which is also a lightweight wing but EN-B in the large sizes, making it suitable for new pilots. “The XPed concept is to look for everything that could be removed from a wing in order to make it as light as possible,” says designer Hugo Chaboud. Also new, the Hero XPed (EN D) is AirDesign’s X-Alps wing. A cocoon harness may also appear soon in the XPed concept. A classic seated harness is also in development.
BGD
BGD unveiled the Breeze, a lightweight version of the Base 3 (EN B, and the Cure 3, the brand’s first two-liner EN-C. Their appearance is noticeably different from other wings on the market with short lines, a high arc and raked wingtips. “This comes from the research of Lucas Bonin, a young aeronautical engineer and paraglider who joined the team to develop the Diva 2, EN-D,” says Tyr Goldsmith. “We called his work the Performance Project because it was about finding the shapes and parameters that would give maximum performance.” Another expected new product is the Ghost, a top-level wing designed for acro.
Gin Gliders
The new GTO 3 is a high-performance EN-C two-liner, designed for competition. It is positioned higher in the range than Gin’s current EN-C, the Bonanza 3. “The GTO 3 is a completely new concept and semi-light construction,” said Gin’s Yeray Gonzalez. It’s available in six sizes.
In harnesses, the Yeti Race, an ultra-light cocoon, is now finished. “It has a lot of possibilities to carry equipment, which means it’s suitable for vol-biv. The weight is 1.8 kg with an under-seat reserve.” Another harness is planned: the Verso 4 is a seated, reversible, airbag model, 1.2kg lighter than its predecessor thanks to new materials.
Independence
When we asked Stefan Kurrle if he had any new wings he proudly told us this is the first time everything is ready at the start of the season. This includes the Cruiser 5, an EN-A that’s significantly lighter than its predecessor. They also unveiled the Pioneer 4, a high EN-A, low EN-B. “The glide is surprising, as is the comfort,” he says. There’s also a tandem, the Air Taxi 3.
Nearbirds
The latest addition to their harness range is the Apex, an ultra-light cocoon (1.9kg in L). It features two reserve containers and back protection can be either inflatable or 18cm foam. Volodymyr Perevalov, who suffered a serious injury last summer, was present and on good form. He says production continues in Ukraine, “with the difficulties one can imagine”.
Niviuk
Since a slew of launches at Coupe Icare, the manufacturer has released the new Artik R 2, a 6.5 aspect ratio EN-C two-liner: “We kept the DNA of the first Artik R and the result is a wing that is even more stable and easy, even when accelerated. It gains a little in speed and I find it even more intuitive in turns as well,” said team pilot Tim Rochas.
Also on show were two new harnesses. The Konvers 3 is an upright seatboard harness that’s reversible and weighs 3.37kg in size M. The rucksack can also be detached. The other new harness is also an upright, the Kooper P aimed at hike-and-fly, soaring and speed-flying. Reversible, it weighs 2.23kg in the M and has airbag protection, which is detachable. A submarine-style cocoon called the Rocket is also being developed.
In paramotoring, the Wilko is a new wing aimed at beginners or occasional pilots. It is also EN-A certified for free flight. The Link 3 has a bit more speed and performance but still offering stability and easy handling, and aimed at pilots looking to progress. Finally, the Qubik 2 is an intermediate wing for pilots looking to fly longer distances.
Nova
The new release is the Vortex, a lightweight two-line EN-C. It has a compact 6.1 aspect ratio with 65 cells, four sizes starting at 3.3kg. “It’s quite similar to the Codex, but it’s not a Codex,” says CEO Ferdi Vogel. “The performance and passive safety are the same, but you’ll have a more direct and precise feeling when flying. The line architecture changes slightly, the rear control requires a little more pressure than with the Codex, but with more direct actions.” It comes with a new ultra-light 141g concertina bag. Other releases include the Artus 25, an updated lightweight cocoon. The Xenon 2 is their X-Alps offering.
Ozone
Plenty of new offerings from Ozone. The big news is the Delta 5 in the EN-C class, which now comes as a two-liner, “a big challenge while maintaining the same accessibility as the Delta 4,” says Ozone’s Nicolas Cochet. A lightweight version, the Alpina 5, will follow.
The Alpina GT is a semi-light design based on the Alpina 4 but reinforced, notably with a more resistant fabric on the upper surface. It’s also a traditional three-liner to appeal to pilots who don’t want to move to two-liners. The Delta 4 and Alpina 4 will disappear.
In harnesses, the Atak 2 (1.1kg) is designed for speedflying, hike-and-fly, soaring, and tandem. Compact when folded, with easy sitting-standing transitions, it’s also a good solution for parakites – an area that Ozone are keen to exploit – and suitable for barrel rolls. They plan to develop a complete parakite range.
In tandem they have the Swiftmax 2, a high-performance 41m² wing. Unlike the first version it’s an EN-B and has winglets for stability and comfort. Ease of launch has also been improved. For the X-Alps Ozone have developed the Sublite cocoon, which has a shorter fairing to comply with regulations. They plan a commercial version later. The new F*Race 2 is an ultra-light cocoon that is based on the model used by Damien Lacaze at the 2023 X-Alps.
The Wisp 2 is a small, lightweight tandem of 37m², designed for hike-and-fly, weighing 4.4kg. It is a new design with easier take-off and landing behaviour compared to its predecessor. With a weight range of 90kg to 200kg it’s also a good solution for light passengers.
Phi
The sporty EN-B Maestro 3 “is in the final design stages” according to Phi designer Hannes Papesh. It retains similarities to the Maestro 2 and is aimed at the same level of pilot, but the arc is more pronounced. “The pilot will feel better turn agility, a little more stability and rigidity,” says Hannes. In other news, the high EN-B tandem Rondo is approved in three sizes (35.4, 39, 41). It also exists as a Rondo C variant, with unsheathed upper lines.
In harnesses the Cabrio Light will be certified soon and the brand is also working on an ultra-light harness called Ping-Pong. Phi have also released a reserve, the Pop, thereby offering a complete wing-harness-reserve package this season. Their X-Alps wing is the Scala 2 Light.
Profly
Designer Michael Nesler presented the Leloo-X which comes in three sizes. Like the previous Leloo 2, it incorporates the RAST system (which he invented at Swing) and is the first EN-B to fly like a two-liner. The Leeloo-X does have A-lines but they are thinner and do little, a point Michael has demonstrated by cutting them off mid-flight. “I get better performance, with all the gliding qualities of a two-liner, and I also have much better stability, including in very turbulent conditions,” he says.
Sky Paragliders
Sky joined forces with fellow Czech brand Drift Gliders last year and it is Drift’s Standa Klikar who’s now responsible for design at Sky. In development is the Metis 5 tandem, a CCC competition wing and they are considering the Kudos 3 as a mid EN-B, which could be an evolution of the Drift Carancho. In harnesses, the big project is a new Skylighter 5 cocoon, semi-light with inflatable rear fairing. And the Pixel mini-wing will be complemented with a new speed-flying harness, as well as a quick-folding bag.
Skyman
The EN-B Cross Country 3 is now ready – it’s a reworked version with improved line geometry, mini-ribs on the trailing edge and better performance. The Rock 3 is their new EN-A. It’s based on the new Independence Cruiser 5 but it is built in Dominico 10 D instead of 20 D, also double coated and available in five sizes. A new Skyman Tandem is also planned, inspired by the Independence Air Taxi 3. It will be available in two sizes, 39 and a lighter 5kg version in size 37.
Skywalk
A new tandem has been announced, Join’t 5, available in three sizes of 38, 41.2 and 44m² . With the Guide and Guest harnesses (pilot and passenger) presented last autumn, a complete package will now be available to professionals. “The Join’t 5 is effective for take-off in all conditions, including with a light tailwind,” says Skywalk CEO Arne Wehrlin.
Another new product is the Arak Air 2, presented as a mid EN-B and very light. It is a little more elongated than the classic Arak 2 (5.35 against 5.22) and according to Arne is “agile, easy to use, and performs better”. The five sizes of the Arak Air 2 range from 2.9kg to 3.6kg.
In the EN-D class the Poison 4 has been announced. In addition, the X-Alps 6 has been developed for the upcoming race. It will equip six pilots and will be offered to the public later in three sizes.
Supair
The big success story at Supair is the Birdy 2, launched earlier this year. “It’s an EN-A+, designed to be a first purchase and to give great possibilities for progression,” says Clément Latour. “You will be able to learn everything on a Birdy 2, and keep it without any problem for two to three years.” He says it’s close to an EN-B and semi-light meaning it can be used for hike-and-fly but is still tough enough for groundhandling.
Another new product is the Wild 2, a light EN-D two-liner, geared towards adventure hike-and-fly as well as performance. With a price point of €5,390 Supair say they are keen to present it at a realistic price, up to €1,000 less than competing wings. It has an aspect ratio of 6.86 and is available in four sizes starting from 2.99kg. It will not be racing at the next X-Alps but the ALP is an ultralight sub-style cocoon (1.61kg in M) that will equip several pilots. A more accessible hike-and-fly cocoon is also planned called the Strike 3.
Swing
The new product is the Nyra RS, a mid EN-B, classic three-liner that does not replace other models but is positioned differently. Like the 2.5-liner Stellar RS, it has a semi-light construction but more brake travel and a more comfortable feeling for less experienced pilots.
Swing have also just given a name to their “durable and lightweight” concept, which is called D-Lite. The wings resulting from this D-Lite concept are the Verso RS (EN A or low EN-B), the Serac RS (EN B for hike-and-fly), the new Nyra RS, the Stellar RS and the Libra RS (two-liner EN-C). Others will follow. A parakite wing is also in development.
UP Paragliders
UP presented three new wings first mentioned at the Coupe Icare. The Rimo 2 is a mid EN-A that’s “very easy to fly”. The Makalu 5 is positioned as a low EN-B. “It’s a classic design, durable above all else,” says David Jung. Then there’s the Lhotse X, a mid EN-B that’s a very light 2.5-liner weighing 2.7kg in XS. “It offers good performance and will interest a wide group of pilots,” David says.
U-Turn
The new product is the Razorblade, a parakite that’s already on sale in seven sizes from 10m² to 26m² . “It inflates very well and is smooth on the controls with a higher contact point compared to the Moustache,” says Martin Berliner. It also works well with a paramotor, he says. The two sizes 41 and 44 of the new Passenger 3 tandem have also been completed.
Vril-Wings
Founded by Johannes Tschofen and Mike Küng, Vril is best known for its single-skin wings. They say they’re developing a parakite to be called the Raptor.
Woody Valley
Already mentioned last autumn at the last Coupe Icare, the Naos harness replaces the Haska line. “It offers good passive safety, with primary protection in the lower back, either inflatable or foam,” says Christoph Weber. Additional foam layers can be added. It’s available in four sizes from 3.91kg or 4.32kg, depending on the type of protection. In the pipeline is the Wani Light 3, a reversible harness that’s lighter and suitable for hike-and-fly.
Zoom Paragliders
The EN-A XA was presented at the last Coupe Icare. It is now the turn of its lighter version, XA LT. It is intended for progression and hike-and-fly, and offered in five sizes from 55kg to 120kg. “It is quite sophisticated in construction for an EN-A, but it is also suitable for teaching,” says designer Alex Höllwarth. In development is an EN-B XB LT as well as an XT tandem in three sizes. An XR reserve parachute was also announced.
Some news from brands not present
Among the Stubai Cup regulars, several manufacturers did not make the trip this year. Here’s a round-up of what they’re offering.
Apco Aviation
Their new paramotor wing is the F7, aimed at beginners and designed for maximum safety, stability, and ease of use. They are also developing an EN-C two-liner.
Dudek Paragliders
The Touch parakite wing was presented last year and is now complemented by a harness, the Catch. A second size 44 appears for the Orca 6 tandem.
Flow Paragliders
A semi-light two-liner EN-C appears in the range and it comes in two versions, Mystic and Mystic + which has 10 extra cells and a new aerofoil compared to the Mystic to give more performance. A new range of parakite wings, the Mohawk, Mullet, Mullet X and Albatrox X has also been developed. And the Future 2, a semi-light EN-A, is expected during the season.
Kortel Design
New models include the ultra-lightweight Kliff 3, the airbag Karma 3, and the modular Kuik 3 with removable cocoon.
Mac Para
The new product is the Eden 8, a sporty EN-B that’s “intuitive in thermals,” first revealed last year.
Triple 7
A two-line EN-C is in development, and could appear during the season but no release date has been made. Their latest wing is the Rook 4, an EN-B. “Everything is good in this wing! It is pleasant to fly and it works very well,” they say.
Little Cloud
With the Gracchio Mk3 Little Cloud have launched a “fun yet forgiving” wing aimed at the progressing EN-B pilot. They have also launched a new version of the Urubu. The Urubu Mk2 is a lightweight performance-oriented glider aimed at EN-C pilots. It’s available in five sizes.
Contributors: Michel Ferrer, Bastienne Wentzel, Ed Ewing, Marcus King, Tarquin Cooper, Charlie King, Adi Geisegger and Erwin Voogt