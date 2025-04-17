Ozone officially release two-line Delta 5

“The Delta legacy continues” announced Ozone as they pushed Go on their Delta 5 project today.

The highly anticipated two-line EN C sports class paraglider has been trailed for several weeks on social media, but is now officially online and available to order – at least in the ML (85-105kg size).

According to the Ozone website there will be six sizes of the Delta available, but only one is officially certified. The wing is undergoing certification in the other sizes now.

With 65 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.07 the wing is very similar to the popular Delta 4. That is deliberate, said designer Dav Dagault.

“Technically the change is it is a full two-liner, a pure two-liner,” he told us. “But we want to be clear to everyone that we see it as a replacement for the Delta.

“Forget about two-liner, three-liner, it is going to be as accessible and easy, but thanks to the two-line technology it will offer a much higher level of performance. It is an accessible two-line EN C.”

According to Ozone designer Luc Armant there were 20 different prototypes and numerous iterations over the two-year development project.

The glider is positioned above the Rush 6 (EN B) and below the Photon (EN C) in the Ozone range and is “the ideal stepping stone” into two-line gliders, Ozone say.

“The Delta is designed for intermediate to advanced level pilots and is the ideal stepping stone into two-line technology. Suitable for those moving up from a high-B glider and for the more experienced pilots wanting two-liner control and performance in a lower aspect package for unparalleled ease of use.”

Ozone