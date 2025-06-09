My Flying Life Malcolm Jones 
Pilots and profiles

My Flying Life Malcolm Jones 

The Wallaby Ranch hang gliding legend on what matters most

9 June, 2025, by Ed Ewing

How and when did you get into flying? 

I started in 1974 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The first guys that started were water-skiers, you probably know that. My folks had a house on the bay, and my brother ran into a guy who had one of the early 13-foot delta-wing ski kites. I was 17. 

What got you hooked?

It looked scary, but it was definitely an Aha! moment when the water skis came off the surface. It was, oh my God what a feeling. I’ve been chasing it ever since. I’m 69 next year.

What does flying mean to you now?

Sharing it with others. I bought Wallaby Ranch, a 500-acre property, in 1991 and have been flying tandems every flyable day since. Someone...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

On Launch with César Arevalo

César Arevalo chats to Jack Sheard about how he dodged law school to become a full-time pilot and acro champion.
Read More

Getting to Know the PMA

Michel Ferrer talks to Supair’s Laurent Chiabaut about his role with the Paraglider Manufacturers’ Association
Read More

Life Lessons from the Sky

New Zealand adventure pilot Nick Neynens has written an inspirational book about his adventures on the wing
Read More

Premium Articles

Naviter Omni paragliding instrument

Gear Insight: Naviter Omni

The Omni is the Oudie N’s smaller and lighter little brother. Marcus King tries it on longterm review
Read More

La Paralpine

Ed Ewing meets pilot and award-winning filmmaker Guillaume Funck, to chat about the film about his trans-Alpine adventure
Read More
Benoît Pellarin

Meet: Annecy’s Master of Tree Rescues

Benoît Pellarin has recovered more than 1,000 paragliders and hang gliders from trees in the Annecy region in the last 30 years.
Read More