My Flying Life Malcolm Jones 

How and when did you get into flying?

I started in 1974 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The first guys that started were water-skiers, you probably know that. My folks had a house on the bay, and my brother ran into a guy who had one of the early 13-foot delta-wing ski kites. I was 17.

What got you hooked?

It looked scary, but it was definitely an Aha! moment when the water skis came off the surface. It was, oh my God what a feeling. I’ve been chasing it ever since. I’m 69 next year.

What does flying mean to you now?

Sharing it with others. I bought Wallaby Ranch, a 500-acre property, in 1991 and have been flying tandems every flyable day since. Someone...