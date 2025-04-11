Gin GTO3
Gear NewsNews

Gin GTO 3 takes flight

The wing features Gin's signature “Wave Leading Edge” technology

11 April, 2025

Gin have announced a new edition in the EN-C class, the GTO 3, a serious XC wing designed for competitive pilots in the sports class.

Gin say all aspects of performance have been optimised from the previous version. This includes glide performance, top speed, B-riser pressure to handling and feedback. “The wing helps you develop that uncanny knack of climbing to the top of the gaggle and maximising this advantage on glide,” say Gin.

Gin GTO 3
Gin GTO 3. Photo: Jérôme Maupoint / Gin Gliders

Features of the two-liner include a new profile that enables more pitch stability, especially when on bar. “The glide feels very floaty as the wing has a tendency to efficiently cut through the air. All this equates to better performance,” say Gin.

The brand says handling is “precise and direct” and the wing requires minimal management in thermals, allowing the pilot to focus on strategy. The GTO 3 also features a long accelerator travel with optimised B riser pressure. “The stability at full speed is high, giving you full usability of the entire speed range,” add Gin.

The GTO 3 features Gin’s signature “Wave Leading Edge” technology, which increases the performance at high angles of attack, giving a better sink rate at low speeds along with a more delayed and progressive stall. The technology is inspired by the tubercles (or large raised bumps) of the humpback whale and developed in partnership with Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea. The tubercle effect is a phenomenon where tubercles on the leading edge of an aerofoil can improve its aerodynamics.

Gin GTO3

The Gin GTO 3 is available in six sizes from 60kg to 130kg.

gingliders.com

