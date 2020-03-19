UP lightweight EN-B: Lhotse 2

UP are launching the second generation of their light mid-B wing. The Lhotse 2 is based on the Kibo 2, and weighs just 2.7kg in the 20m size.

Despite its small pack size and low weight, UP say the Lhotse 2 is made from durable materials (Skytex 27 and 32), and is not just for hike-and-fly, vol-bivouac and travelling, although it’s perfect for these things; it’s intended as an everyday, mile-munching cross-country glider, and UP say it has very good climbing ability and performance.

In terms of ease of use, UP say the Lhotse 2 is suitable for pilots stepping up from low-B or A classes. It has 53 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 5.7, and will be available in four sizes and two standard colours.

up-paragliders.com