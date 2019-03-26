Search
 
Gear News, News

Kibo2: UP’s new EN-B intermediate

Tuesday 26 March, 2019

UP will be releasing their new intermediate paraglider, the Kibo², in April 2019. They say it has high levels of passive safety, decent performance and is fun to fly.

It falls in the middle of the B-category, and is suitable for pilots moving up from EN-A as well as those who fly cross-country but like the added safety of the B rating. UP say the Kibo² has better pitch stability and more direct, agile handling than the original, and excellent glide for the class.

The aspect ratio of 5.7 is the same as the original Kibo. Performance improvements have come from refinements including positive and negative 3D panel shaping that makes for a very clean leading edge.

UP say the Kibo²’s feedback makes it easy to thermal. It has the Trango X-Race’s speed system and new snap-lock brake handle attachments – a combination of magnets and poppers which are said to resist falling off accidentally.

The Kibo² will be made in four sizes, S, S/M, M and L for all-up weights of 65kg to 130kg and three standard colours. The top surface is Porcher Skytex 38, the undersurface is made from Dokdo 30, and it weighs 4.8kg in the M size.

UP Kibo2 specs

UP Kibo2 colours

up-paragliders.com

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE