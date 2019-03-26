Kibo2: UP’s new EN-B intermediate

UP will be releasing their new intermediate paraglider, the Kibo², in April 2019. They say it has high levels of passive safety, decent performance and is fun to fly.

It falls in the middle of the B-category, and is suitable for pilots moving up from EN-A as well as those who fly cross-country but like the added safety of the B rating. UP say the Kibo² has better pitch stability and more direct, agile handling than the original, and excellent glide for the class.

The aspect ratio of 5.7 is the same as the original Kibo. Performance improvements have come from refinements including positive and negative 3D panel shaping that makes for a very clean leading edge.

UP say the Kibo²’s feedback makes it easy to thermal. It has the Trango X-Race’s speed system and new snap-lock brake handle attachments – a combination of magnets and poppers which are said to resist falling off accidentally.

The Kibo² will be made in four sizes, S, S/M, M and L for all-up weights of 65kg to 130kg and three standard colours. The top surface is Porcher Skytex 38, the undersurface is made from Dokdo 30, and it weighs 4.8kg in the M size.

