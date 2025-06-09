Marcus King uses one for XC and in competition

It may be small but the new Flymaster Live One Pro packs a lot of technology inside and is now standard issue at many comps. I wanted to know how it was as an everyday instrument.

The design is robust and ergonomic, made to withstand the rigours of paragliding. At just 8cm x 5cm and 2cm thick it is very small, with a stub antenna sticking out of the top for the Flarm. It is also light at just 93g. That’s heavier than the XC Tracer Mini V at 46g and the Ultrabip from Stodeus at just 29g, but neither have a screen or built in GSM module.

On the front is a 2.3cm square screen with a black and white display with 90 x 90 pixels. Below it are five buttons. They are easy to use, even with big gloves, and click positively when pressed – you can also set it to beep when you press. A USB-C socket on the side is used to charge and update it.

The Live Pro One has a black and white display and five glove-friendly buttons on the front. Photo: Marcus King

User interface

It’s easy to navigate, even for those who are not tech-savvy. The menu is straightforward with a series of screens to step through. The first is an...