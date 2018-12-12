Search
 
UP Guru competition wing in production

Wednesday 12 December, 2018

UP’s competition paraglider, the Guru, is CCC certified and in production, with deliveries starting late December 2018.

The Guru is the big brother of UP’s EN-D Meru, and the two wings were developed alongside each other. The Guru is optimised for performance and aimed squarely at competition pilots. It has 98 cells, an aspect ratio of 7.52 and is available in four sizes and tred/white and lime/blue as standard colours.

UP’s test pilot Michal Šneiberg won the 2018 Czech Open on an RFC (Ready For Certification) one in August, and PWC video maker Philippe Broers caught up with him at the PWC in Sopot, Bulgaria in August to ask him about it and make the above video.

UP Guru specs

up-paragliders.com

