Supair Wild 2
Supair launch Wild 2 EN-D

Supair say it's agile, playful and precise

26 March, 2025, by Cross Country

Supair have unveiled a new version of the Wild, a two-line EN-D performance glider designed for experienced pilots to climb podiums and summits alike. They say it excels in a variety of flying disciplines, from hike-and-fly competitions to vol biv to lightweight XC flying. The glider weighs 3.35kg in size MS (up to 93kg).

“Its balance between pure performance and lightness makes it a formidable glider for demanding events where finesse and manoeuvrability are essential,” say Supair.

The Wild 2 was developed for hike-and-fly competition alongside the Alp harness and X-Lite reserve, part of a complete ultralight package, designed for pilots seeking maximum performance with minimum weight. The previous Wild was a three-liner used by Benoit Outters in the Red Bull X-Alps.

Supair say the Wild 2 is an “agile, playful and precise glider, with smooth turning and intuitive handling”.

“Its behaviour in thermals is as pleasant as it is efficient, while offering remarkable glide in transition. This combination of performance and pleasure makes it a strategic choice, both for competition and for pilots who want a high-performance glider that’s still comfortable.”

The wing has an optimised internal architecture and a reduced line set. Ripstop reinforcements and diagonal ribs are there to prevent deformation, while internal tape helps control deformation.

Supair Wild 2 specs

The Wild 2 uses Dominico N20 at the leading edge for strength and lightweight Dominico 10D for the rest of the glider. The use of plastic and nitinol offers rigidity and shape memory, facilitating storage and durability.

The minimalist line-set is designed to reduce drag for improved aerodynamic performance. Aramid risers, developed by Cousin, are lightweight and ergonomic. Steering with the B’s is “intuitive thanks to the aluminium bars”, and the speed bar is equipped with Ronstan pulleys for a “smooth, progressive action”.

The Wild 2 is available in four sizes from 60kg to 103kg and in two colours.

supair.com

