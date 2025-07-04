Skywalk announce X-Alps6 (EN D)

Hot on the heels of the Red Bull X-Alps, Skywalk have announced the production model of their X-Alps wing is available to buy.

The new Skywalk X-Alps6 is a lightweight two-line EN D designed for advanced pilots.

Developed for the X-Alps and flown in the race by the Skywalk team pilots, including podium-placed Simon Oberrauner, the wing is “for the world’s most demanding hike-and-fly pilots,” Skywalk say.

“With its ultra-lightweight design, precise handling, and clear focus on performance, the X-Alps6 was developed for the world’s most demanding hike-and-fly pilots – and proved its strengths impressively during the race.

“Simon Oberrauner relied on it in every condition and secured himself an impressive third place at the Red Bull X-Alps 2025.”

The glider will be available in four sizes, covering weight ranges from 60-108kg, and has an aspect ratio of 6.6 with 73 cells. The smallest size weighs 3.45kg and the largest just 3.8kg.

The glider is certified EN D, with certification in the larger size still in progress.

