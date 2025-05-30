Skywalk announce Poison4 (EN D)

Skywalk have announced their new two-liner EN-D. They say the Poison 4 was designed with “maximum efficiency, maximum control, and maximum speed” as goals.

Made for “XC records and competition successes”, early results bode well: before its official release, Stephan Gruber won Serial Class at the Icarus Open with one, and Thomas Walder flew a 323km FAI triangle on 1 May.

It has 78 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.9, the same as the Ozone Zeno 2.

Skywalk say the Poison 4 has direct and intuitive handling with moderate brake pressure and efficient B control. It remains calm and controllable in active air and has a high top speed.

It is made from Porcher Skytex 27 double coated, with Dominco 30DMF on the upper leading edge, and available in four sizes from 21.86m2 (75-95kg) to 25.36m2 (105-125kg).

skywalk.info