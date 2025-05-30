Skywalk announce Poison4 (EN D)
"Ultimate performance for ambitious goals"30 May, 2025, by Cross Country
Skywalk have announced their new two-liner EN-D. They say the Poison 4 was designed with “maximum efficiency, maximum control, and maximum speed” as goals.
Made for “XC records and competition successes”, early results bode well: before its official release, Stephan Gruber won Serial Class at the Icarus Open with one, and Thomas Walder flew a 323km FAI triangle on 1 May.
It has 78 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.9, the same as the Ozone Zeno 2.
Skywalk say the Poison 4 has direct and intuitive handling with moderate brake pressure and efficient B control. It remains calm and controllable in active air and has a high top speed.
It is made from Porcher Skytex 27 double coated, with Dominco 30DMF on the upper leading edge, and available in four sizes from 21.86m2 (75-95kg) to 25.36m2 (105-125kg).