UP Dena: high EN-A

UP say their new Dena is a “sporty” high EN-A glider with “very fine handling and outstanding performance in its class”.

It has Everlast cloth in the leading edge, and uses technologies usually seen in higher category wings, like negative 3D shaping. This makes for a very clean leading edge, UP say, and contributes to a considerable increase in performance. “And it looks beautiful!”

The lines are sheathed lower down but unsheathed in the galleries, and the Dena has a shark nose, hidden seams on the mini ribs and optimised rod lengths in the leading edge.

Despite all this high-tech construction, in terms of ease of use UP say it’s very simple. The lines are easy to sort and launch is a breeze but its handling is lively and precise so it’s plenty of fun.

The Dena is available in three standard colours and five sizes, from XS to L.

