Gear News, News

Triple Seven Deck / Pawn Evo – EN A

Tuesday 21 April, 2020

Triple Seven have refreshed their EN-A wings for 2020, and revealed the Deck Evo and Pawn Evo. The changes are mostly cosmetic with bright new highly visible colour schemes: orange or green for the Deck; yellow or green for the Pawn, with 777’s new wingtip stripes.

The Deck Evo is 777’s super-safe school wing (29 cells, A.R 4.4), where the Pawn Evo (40 cells, A.R 5) is a higher-A, for “school to cloudbase” progression, with the “performance of a low-B”. Both wings are built to withstand the rigours of training. The Deck Evo is made from Dokdo 30 cloth, top and bottom, and the Pawn Evo is Porcher Skytex 38.

Both models have BPI (Back Position Intakes) – small-sized air intakes set back from the front of the wing, which 777 say maintain wing pressure at all angles of attack making making the wings solid and collapse-resistant. The Deck Evo is very pitch and roll stable for ultimate peace of mind for beginners, whereas performance was a consideration for the Pawn Evo, which is made for XC too.

The Deck Evo and Pawn Evo are available in sizes, S, M and L.

777gliders.com

 

