Swing Spitfire 2+ / Mirage RS+ speed wings

Swing have updated their speedwings, releasing the Spitfire 2+ and Mirage RS+ in a range of sizes for a wide range of pilot abilities.

The Spitfire 2+ is for ski-launching. It’s now even lighter than the original, with the canopy now made from 15 D-Tex fabric which Swing say is very light but strong. It has new risers with reworked trimmers that can be easily used with thick gloves.

Swing say the Spitfire 2+ is responsive, precise and intuitive with direct handling, easy launch characteristics, a good glide and a steep dive. Short lines maximise canopy feedback and Swing say it will follow every turn without hesitation.

It is available in seven sizes: Comp, 8.5, 9.5, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 18. The three larger sizes are suitable for training, and the 18 is for tandem.

The Mirage RS+ is for ski- or foot launching and has similarly been upgraded with the 15 D-Tex fabric and new risers. Swing say it’s a safe all-rounder with forgiving flight behaviour and a broad performance spectrum.

It is available in seven sizes: PRO, 8.5, 9.5, 11, 13, 15 and 17 Twin. The smaller the size, the more experienced the target pilot The 13 and 15 are suitable for pilots who are new to speed wings.

swing.de