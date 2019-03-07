Search
 
Gear News, News

Swing Spitfire 2+ / Mirage RS+ speed wings

Thursday 7 March, 2019

Swing have updated their speedwings, releasing the Spitfire 2+ and Mirage RS+ in a range of sizes for a wide range of pilot abilities.

The Spitfire 2+ is  for ski-launching. It’s now even lighter than the original, with the canopy now made from 15 D-Tex fabric which Swing say is very light but strong. It has new risers with reworked trimmers that can be easily used with thick gloves.

Swing say the Spitfire 2+ is responsive, precise and intuitive with direct handling, easy launch characteristics, a good glide and a steep dive. Short lines maximise canopy feedback and Swing say it will follow every turn without hesitation.

It is available in seven sizes: Comp, 8.5, 9.5, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 18. The three larger sizes are suitable for training, and the 18 is for tandem.

The Mirage RS+ is for ski- or foot launching and has similarly been upgraded with the 15 D-Tex fabric and new risers. Swing say it’s a safe all-rounder with forgiving flight behaviour and a broad performance spectrum.

It is available in seven sizes: PRO, 8.5, 9.5, 11, 13, 15 and 17 Twin. The smaller the size, the more experienced the target pilot The 13 and 15 are suitable for pilots who are new to speed wings.

swing.de

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.25
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£3.66
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.16
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE