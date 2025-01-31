Cross Country Prize Draw 2025
Gear NewsNews

Who won the wing? Prize draw winner revealed

Could it be you? Who won the wing?

31 January, 2025, by Cross Country

The Cross Country Prize Draw 2025 closed this morning and one lucky subscriber has bagged themselves a brand new solo paraglider from either Advance, Gin, Ozone, Supair or Swing. Was it you? And what would you choose if it was?

Other prizes in the draw include a state of the art Naviter Oudie N, a Supair Evo Lite 2 harness, Velodrom sunglasses, and XCShop swag.

Here’s the full list of winners for the Cross Country Prize Draw January 2025:

First Prize
Winner: Louis Serrano, USA
Prize: A solo EN A, B or C paraglider from either Advance, Gin, Ozone, Supair or Swing

Second Prize
Winner: Brian Morrison, USA
Prize: A top of the range Naviter Oudie N

Third Prize
Winner: Ragnar Hesthag, Norway
Prize: A brand new Supair Evo Lite 2 harness

Fourth Prize
Winner: Paul Allers, Netherlands
Prize: A pair of specialist pilot sunglasses from Velodrom

Runners Up
Winners: Roger Wallace (UK), Phil Bibby (UK) and Fernando Fernandez (Spain)
Prize: All win a £50 voucher for our online shop at XCmag.com/shop

Congratulations to all our pilot winners, and thank you to all our subscribers new and long-standing who support the magazine throughout the year. If you did not win this time, our next Subscribers’ Prize Draw will be held later in the year when there will be another chance for subscribers to win!

