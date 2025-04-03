Level Wings release Flame 2

Level Wings have released the all-rounder Flame 2 for every level of speedwing pilot. It’s available from size 7 to 19, offering something for every kind of speed pilot, depending on the weight range.

Level say it integrates technical advances to push the limits of the flying experience. “Its new profile provides better exploitation of flight angles, the redesigned air intake optimises internal pressure, the redesigned arc improves the overall efficiency of the wing. The mini-ribs on the trailing edge reduce drag, increase speed and performance.”

The wing features a 10cm trimmer range on all sizes which Level says gives a feeling of “two different gliders in one”. The risers do not have brake pulleys to keep the correct pressure in the hands of the pilot.

Level say the Flame 2 offers a “fun and intuitive approach”, and goes further in responsiveness, speed, dive and precision than its previous version. “It preserves the essential balance between performance and pleasure, while integrating recent developments in pure speedflying.”

They add: “The turn coordination is refined, offering a precise and fluid response, a deeper dive for access to more committed lines. Its recovery arc is longer and the resource free flattening allows for long and easy swoops.”

On the website, Level say the Flame 2 is “very resistant to turbulence” but warn that as with any ram-air glider, collapses can happen. “Active piloting is the key to flying safe.”

The Flame 2 is available in six sizes and colour options.

levelwings.com