fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Swing Miura RS: EN A and B

Sunday 22 March, 2020

Swing’s new Miura RS is aimed at new and progressing pilots and is certified twice: EN A with a limiter on the speed system, and EN B without.

The 48-cell glider has an aspect ratio of 5.15 and uses Swing’s RAST technology which they say maintains canopy pressure. The speed limiter, which is a little ball on the speed system, is easy to fit or remove.

The idea of the double certification is that new pilots can learn on the Miura RS with the speed limiter in place and the security of EN A. When they are ready, they can remove it to benefit from a higher top speed and EN-B certification.

Swing say the wing’s characteristics include a very easy launch, an efficient speed system and “outstanding” glide performance in the class. The RAST system helps with stability in rough conditions

It is available in four standard colours (plus Swing have a large colour palette if you want to design your own) and will be available in six sizes, XS to XL.

At the time of writing (March 2020), sizes S (24.4m² for 70-90kg), SM (26m² for 80-100kg), ML (27.5m² for 90-100kg) and L (30.9m² for 108-125kg) are certified.

swing.de

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK