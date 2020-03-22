Swing Miura RS: EN A and B

Swing’s new Miura RS is aimed at new and progressing pilots and is certified twice: EN A with a limiter on the speed system, and EN B without.

The 48-cell glider has an aspect ratio of 5.15 and uses Swing’s RAST technology which they say maintains canopy pressure. The speed limiter, which is a little ball on the speed system, is easy to fit or remove.

The idea of the double certification is that new pilots can learn on the Miura RS with the speed limiter in place and the security of EN A. When they are ready, they can remove it to benefit from a higher top speed and EN-B certification.

Swing say the wing’s characteristics include a very easy launch, an efficient speed system and “outstanding” glide performance in the class. The RAST system helps with stability in rough conditions

It is available in four standard colours (plus Swing have a large colour palette if you want to design your own) and will be available in six sizes, XS to XL.

At the time of writing (March 2020), sizes S (24.4m² for 70-90kg), SM (26m² for 80-100kg), ML (27.5m² for 90-100kg) and L (30.9m² for 108-125kg) are certified.

swing.de