Swing Connect Race Light harness

Swing have announced they will be releasing a new lightweight paraglider race harness, the Connect Race Light, towards the end of August 2020.

It’s a lightweight cross-country harness – from 3.3kg in the smallest size – for “extended hike-and-fly adventurers, travel enthusiasts or those who just want to carry less”.

Swing say that while weight was very important, the harness is durable, designed to be used for, “endless seasons of serious XC flying”.

It has a removable seat plate and optional windshield, and is planned for release “just in time for the new hike-and-fly season!”

