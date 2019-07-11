Search
 
Supair Altirando Lite reversible harness

Thursday 11 July, 2019

Supair’s new reversible harness, the Altirando Lite, was released in July 2019. It’s a full-specced harness for hike-and-fly, mountain or everyday flying.

The harness has an inbuilt reserve container, and an airbag protector with a nitinol hoop that pre-inflates it when the harness is unpacked. Supair say the airbag had “great” results during crash testing.

 

Supair Altirando Light

Supair say it’s very easy to get into and out of seated position with the Altirando Lite. It has a seat plate – polypropylene by default, but you can order a lighter carbon one as an option. Likewise a retractable stirrup and a choice of speedbars can be ordered with the harness.

Supair Altirando Light

The rucksack is made to hike with, and it has a comfortable back and carry system, a zipped belt pocket for easy access on the go to small items, plus a side pocket and trekking pole stowage points.

The Altirando Light is available in four sizes, S, M, L and XL, and weighs 2.8kg in the M.

Altirando Light specs

supair.com

 

 

