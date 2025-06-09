Himalayan Dreaming
The acro champion turned high mountain adventure pilot on his newly released film

9 June, 2025, by Ed Ewing

François Ragolski spent autumn 2022 flying 2,500km vol-bivouac along the length of the Himalayas, travelling through Tajikistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal. Along the way he encountered storms, bears, wolves, eagles and of course people. The award-winning film of his epic trip, Crossing Dreams, was finally released to the public in April and can be watched for free.

François, you are dad to young twin girls and have recently built a house. How did you find time to make the film?

Actually, I did not find time. I just gave the footage – a few terabytes –...

