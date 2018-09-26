Stodeus GPSBip+ with lag-free vario

Stodeus released the GPSBip+ at the 2018 Coupe Icare. The tiny solar-powered flight instrument is based on the GPSBip, but has a bigger battery, twice as much data storage, and more features.

It has Instant Vario Technology – ultra-sensitive factory-calibrated accelerometer and gyroscope sensors that mean the vario beeps as soon as you start to go up. Stodeus say the beep is smooth and relaxed for stress-free flying – no frightened-sounding shrieks here, unless you like that: the sound can be customised in the Configurator web-app.

A more powerful GPS antenna and improved software make for an ultra-fast GPS fix at start-up, and a larger solar panel keeps the battery topped up. Tracklogs can be exported in IGC or KML formats.

The original GPSBip had a Smart Speaking Assistant that could speak your altitude and speed to you. The GPSBip+ retains that, and can also now speak the time, your average climb rate and current flight duration; or you can pair the instrument with a tablet for a visual data display.

At a glance … GPSBip+ vs original GPSBip

Twice as much data storage (now 8GB)

20% larger battery

Ultra bright vario LED (three times brighter)

More vocal options

The GPSBip+ weighs 35g and is available in orange or black. The new software features can be uploaded to the original GPSBip too, through Stodeus’s website.

lebipbip.com