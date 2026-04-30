Instrument remote control

Cockpits can get complicated with all our tech at the best of times. Add action camera, communication apps and different devices and we can find ourselves having to come off the brakes more and more, which is far from ideal. Now a small Swiss company say they have created a device that fixes that. The AeroRemote is a small Bluetooth-enabled device that allows you to toggle between – and control – your instruments.

“It is your central command centre for all your electronic flight gear — without taking your hands off your glider,” say makers Aufwind. “Control your flight computer, Zello, radio, and action cam from a single device, mounted exactly where you need it for instant access in the air.”

The AeroRemote has two joysticks, each with five functions and boasts an “extremely long battery life”. The device features two sticks, each with five axis. Each position can be assigned a function, such as PTT on a Zello or a command to zoom in and out of XCTrack. It’s also compatible with Skytrack Pro, Anytone, with software updates planned so that it can be used to control GoPro, DJI and Insta360 cameras.

“It’s a total breeze to switch pages, zoom, toggle waypoints – everything that you could ever need while in the air,” says its creator Raphi Jeger, who describes himself as ambitious XC pilot. He adds: “Even with thick, heated winter gloves there are no issues at all. You don’t grab the sticks to move them, you slide your finger across them.

“It should last a year even for the most active pilot. What’s really nice is a lot of Swiss League pilots are using it like Roger Aeschbacher who just came second in PWC Brazil. He was involved in the development and gave a lot of feedback.”

The Aufwind Aeroremote has a runtime of 2,000 hours and weighs just 16 grams. It can be mounted on either the left or right riser.

aufwind.ch