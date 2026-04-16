Stodeus Logbook
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Stodeus launch online logbook

Provides detailed analytics for pilots post flight

16 April, 2026, by Cross Country

What to do with all those IGC files? There are apps that visualise your flight as a 3D animation. There’s XContest to enter the global ranking game. But what about an online logbook that provides advanced analytics to improve your flying?

The Stodeus LogBook aims to do just that. Launched at Coupe Icare, new features have been added to help you analyse your flight. Each one is broken into key details such as thermals, transitions and speed to pinpoint exactly what made the difference in your last XC flight.

Stodeus Logbook screenshot

You can also track your stats by year and by wing for precise monitoring of your progress and gear maintenance. (This is quite useful for knowing how many hours you’ve flown on a particular wing.) The app also lets you share your best flights and see how your rank against the community.

One pilot who has used the logbook says it’s really useful to see details such as the time it takes to centre a thermal and how much time is spent searching for thermals (prospection).

The logbook, which is free, also has a simple share function to post a story style graphic of your flight on social media.

logbook.stodeus.com

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