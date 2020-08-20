Skywalk’s new Exit

The Exit – available in three sizes

Skywalk have released a new front-mounted reserve parachute container – the Exit.

With a “universal” design, the container can be fitted and individually adjusted to your harness. Once there, it can act as a flight deck, with room for two flight instruments.

The container is fitted with a RECCO reflector as a safety element. RECCO technology make people searchable by organised rescue teams and is widely used in the ski and snowboard world where RECCO reflector strips are stitched into clothes.

The V-line is directly connected to the attachment loops, to allow for quick installations.

Available in three sizes: S, M and L; 168g, 188g and 208g.

More at Skywalk.