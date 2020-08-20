fbpx
The Exit – available in three sizes
Skywalk’s new Exit

Thursday 20 August, 2020

Skywalk have released a new front-mounted reserve parachute container – the Exit.

With a “universal” design, the container can be fitted and individually adjusted to your harness. Once there, it can act as a flight deck, with room for two flight instruments.

The container is fitted with a RECCO reflector as a safety element. RECCO technology make people searchable by organised rescue teams and is widely used in the ski and snowboard world where RECCO reflector strips are stitched into clothes.

The RECCO strip is visible on the left

The V-line is directly connected to the attachment loops, to allow for quick installations.

Available in three sizes: S, M and L; 168g, 188g and 208g.

More at Skywalk.

