Skywalk launch Arak Air2

With the Arak Air2, Skywalk have launched a high performance and lightweight EN-B aimed at progressing pilots looking for fun and adventure.

“The Arak Air2 combines the performance of a sport class wing with the weight and packability of a mountain glider. It’s a perfect match for ambitious explorers who want to push boundaries without carrying unnecessary weight,” say Skywalk.

The result is a “powerful, easy-to-fly wing with an outstanding balance of comfort, performance, and handling”. Weighing just 2.9kg for the smallest size, the Arak Air2 also packs small and light, making it suitable for hike-and-fly trips as well as vol biv.

The riser set-up on the Arak Air2

“Going on tour with minimal equipment, taking on new challenges in X-Alps style, or simply enjoying carefree hours in the air – the Arak Air2 does it all,” say Skywalk. Flight characteristics include direct handling that allows for precisely controlled bank angles that make wingovers “a true pleasure”.

Wing loading plays a crucial role in the wing’s flight behaviour, say Skywalk. “The Arak Air2 has been designed so that it is ideal for progressing pilots when flown in the mid- to lower-weight range, providing a safe and balanced flight feel.

“Pilots who prefer a more dynamic performance can also fly the wing above the recommended weight range for an even more agile handling experience. In weak thermal conditions, the glider requires a bit more finesse, but rewards the pilot with maximum flying fun.”

Skywalk also say the Arak Air2 is suitable for effortless ground-handling; internally sewn seams on the mini ribs enhance the glider’s durability and longevity. During inflation, they say the canopy rises steadily and evenly above the pilot, ensuring a “precise, safe, and relaxed takeoff”.

With “speed control” there is the option for rear-riser control when flying on bar. “It allows the pilot to even out turbulence, speed and pitch without having to release the speed bar,” say Skywalk.

Compared to its predecessor, the Arak Air2 utilises the latest manufacturing techniques to offer a glider with increased performance while maintaining easier flight characteristics. “Enhanced passive safety and forgiving climb behaviour allow for effortless and efficient thermalling, even in demanding conditions,” say Skywalk.

Skywalk Arak Air2 is available in five sizes covering certified weight ranges from 55kg to 120kg.

