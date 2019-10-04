Skywalk Tonic2 mini wing

Skywalk have released the Tonic2 mini wing. They say it’s a compact and versatile paraglider with a wide range of applications.

A robust little wing with short, sheathed lines, the Tonic 2 can be used for strong-wind soaring, dune waggas, freestyle, hike-and-fly, travelling, thermalling or groundhandling.

Skywalk say they chose the materials with all of these applications in mind – aiming for durability as well as low weight. They call the Tonic2 a ‘go-kart’, and say it loves high banking and dynamic turns.

Three size have wide certified weight ranges. The S and M have LTF/EN B and C certification for different sections of the weight range.

Standard colours are Mustard and Lind (pictured).

skywalk.info