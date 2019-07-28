Skywalk Arriba4: “easy” lightweight EN-B

Skywalk have released the Arriba4, a lightweight version of the intermediate Tequila5. It is certified EN B and available now in all five sizes.

Skywalk say the Arriba4 is an “easy-to-fly wing that still has enough power for relaxed XCs”. It’s a low-B, and Skywalk say it is very smooth and stable in the air, and very easy to launch.

It is around a kilo lighter than the Tequila5, weighing 3.9kg in the middle S size compared to 5.0kg for the Tequila5 S. It’s made from Porcher Skytex 27g on the lower surface, and Skytex 38 on top to aid longevity. Skywalk say:

“To ensure that you enjoy your ARRIBA4 for a long time, the combination of materials used ensures the necessary robustness in places where it is needed. Otherwise, we put each component on the scale to achieve the lowest possible weight and a compact packing size.“

Skywalk have a comprehensive range of lightweight wings: the Arriba fits in between the Masala (“really easy to fly EN-A mountain wing”), and the Arak (“mid-B multi-tool for adventure and XC pilots”).

It’s available in Mustard or Lind (grey) colours.

skywalk.info