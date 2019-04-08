Sky Reverse 5 paraglider harness

Sky Paragliders’ reversible rucksack/harness the Reverse 5 is made for vol-bivouac, hike-and-fly or everyday flying.

It is large enough to fit standard kit, and can be further expanded if necessary in both harness and rucksack configurations.

The rucksack is padded and vented, with compression straps and deep outer pockets; the harness has a certified pre-inflating airbag, carbon seatboard, large reserve container and in-flight accessible side pockets. Sky say it’s very easy to get seated in after launch.

The Reverse 5 is available in four sizes and weighs 2.95kg in the M, including seatboard, karabiners and speed bar.

