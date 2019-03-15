Search
 
Sky release new EN-A Aya

Friday 15 March, 2019

Sky have released their new EN-A paraglider, the Aya. They say it’s perfect for novice pilots, but has plenty of “usable performance” for intermediate pilots who want a safe wing for flying cross-country.

Sky say the wing comes up easily and is very easy to launch even in crosswinds, and easy to thermal too with precise, fun handling.

“We designed the Aya as a user-friendly wing which will inspire confidence and show you the magic and fun of free flight, while being forgiving of heavy-handed handling”.

The Aya has a modest aspect ratio of 4.69 and is available in five sizes. It is made from Dokdo 30 (top surface) and 20 (undersurface) and weighs 4.14kg-5.25kg. Six bright colours mean it’s easily seen: “Be seen in the air and on the ground!”, Sky say.

Sky Aya specs

sky-cz.com

