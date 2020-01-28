fbpx
Sky Gaia 2: EN-A beginners’ paraglider

Tuesday 28 January, 2020

Sky have released the Gaia 2, an EN-A wing for paragliding schools and new pilots. They say it’s safe, intuitive, fun and affordable. 

“Your first wing is the bedrock of your flying career”, is Sky’s belief, so it has to be all of these things. It’s made from the robust Dokdo 30 cloth, with Hypalon and nylon rods supporting the nose shape – materials which will withstand frequent ground-handling and intensive training.

Sky say the Gaia 2 is very easy to launch and has well balanced handling and long, progressive brake travel. Four sizes cater for 58kg to 130kg all-up weights, and it’s available in a choice of five colours.

sky-cz.com

