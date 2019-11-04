Search
 
Safety Notice: Supair Sora 2

Monday 4 November, 2019

In a safety notice issued on 28 October 2019, Supair have asked owners of the Sora 2 tandem size 42 to stop flying the glider immediately, while they carry out a safety investigation. 

The warning comes after a structural failure on a 42m² Sora 2 on 27 October, at Annecy, France. The pilot and passenger landed unharmed under reserve following the incident, but it is the second such failure to arise on the model, prompting Supair to release the stop-flying notice while they investigate.

Laurent Chiabaut of Supair says: “We are fully aware of the difficulties which will be caused by this request, but in the case of the most minor doubt in what concerns safety it is the principle of precaution above all else which must be respected. Rest assured that we will search for a resolution as rapidly as possible in order that you may fly and work serenely and in total confidence with your SORA 2 glider”.

Download the safety notice here (125kb PDF): Safety-note_EN_SORA2-42

