Chrigel Maurer launches during the X-Alps 2019. Photo: Harald Tauderer / Red Bull Content Pool

More Covid postponement plans for the Red Bull X-Alps have been revealed.

In an email sent to all X-Alps pilots this week, organisers set out the different options they are exploring to allow the X-Alps to go ahead as planned.

This includes trying to get the Red Bull X-Alps recognised as an “elite sporting event” by Austrian authorities. However, if that doesn’t happen they will have to postpone the race to later in July, or even next year.

The email explained that the number one option is to get elite sport accreditation and go ahead as planned on 20 June.

However, if they do not get that elite accreditation by 28 April the race will be postponed until 25 July.

If travel restrictions remain in place across Europe though, and they do not get the elite sport accreditation, then the race will be postponed until 19 June 2022.

The email, which was sent to all Red Bull X-Alps athletes and has been seen by Cross Country, was sent by race organiser Ulrich Grill and the race committee. It said the overall Covid situation was “pretty much the same” as a month ago and that, “Many countries are still in lockdown, vaccinations proceed quite slowly and numbers are still high.”

Organisers said they had identified several “hurdles” that need to be overcome for the race to happen in June.

They include the “epidemiology”. That is, “In terms of ensuring the highest level of safety we do recognise COVID is a major issue. However, this is all defined in our Covid safety plan, along with the governmental rules, testing, distance-keeping, FFP2 masks and crisis management. Therefore, this is covered and we are good to go.”

The “elite sport notation” presented a much more significant challenge. “One option is to be recognised as an elite sporting event (Spitzensport) like other professional sports such as soccer, skiing, golf etc.

“Normal sports events are currently forbidden. This means Red Bull X-Alps athletes need to be clearly recognised as the best of the best. The issue we face is that we are not organised in an association. We have therefore created a case, which is now in review in the governmental organisations. This actually looks quite promising and would allow athletes to be able to travel to Austria and participate in the race. But we have no decision yet!”

The Red Bull X-Alps is a private event, run by Austrian marketing company zooom and sponsored by Red Bull. As such, it is not sanctioned as a paragliding competition by the FAI, World Air Sports Association and there is no officially sanctioned league of X-Alps pilots. Pilots apply to take part and are granted a place at the discretion of the race committee, a process which has at times faced criticism for its lack of transparency.

The “biggest issue” facing the competition however was listed as the complications around travel.

“This is currently the biggest issue, since it is very difficult to get either legal or governmental feedback from all countries and regions for athletes and organisation to travel from Austria to Germany, Switzerland, France, and so on.

“There’s basically no other race with any kind of situation like ours. Our Covid team is working on this issue and trying to find the right people and to understand how to get the permissions.”

The above had led the race committee to come up with four different scenarios. Including:

“If we do receive the ‘Elite Sport’ notation by April 28, and have assurances that travelling across borders is possible, then the race will go ahead as originally planned, June 20th. This is what we focus upon. “If we do not receive the Elite Sport status by 28 April, we will postpone to a start on Sunday 25 July (5 weeks later). “If we do receive the Elite Sport notation by 28 April, but have no clarity about travelling during the race, we will postpone to a start on Sunday 25 July (5 weeks later). “Should we have neither by 17 May (two months before the preparation week starts) we would postpone to a start on Sunday 19 June 2022.”

They added: “This is the tentative plan. We are still talking to all of our partners and some slight adjustment may still be necessary.”

They further added: “We fully understand that moving the start date is in no one’s interest and a huge struggle for all of us. We hugely appreciate your enthusiasm and motivation and urge you to stay positive. Our goal is still to make this the best Red Bull X-Alps ever, and worthy of all the races that have gone before.”

From a flying point of view, racing in the Alps in late July and August would be different to racing in June. Conditions are hotter on the ground, more stable in the air, and the days are already that little bit shorter. As well as that, pilots, supporters and team members will have booked time off work and been training towards a start date of June.