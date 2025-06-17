Red Bull X-Alps 2025: X Marks the Spot

The route of this year’s Red Bull X-Alps passes through the mountain town of St Moritz not once, but twice. It is quite literally the “X” in the X-Alps, acting as turnpoint 6 and turnpoint 13 as pilots travel through it on their way west and then again as they head back east towards the finish.

It is the first time St Moritz has been an official turnpoint in the race, and it has fully embraced it for the week.

Pilots flying in will land at the edge of Lake St Moritz, where a giant Red Bull tent has been set up, and will then need to jog up into the town to sign.

On their way they will pass any number of the chic boutiques that this upscale mountain resort is famous for before adding their signature to the sign-in board right in the heart of the town, outside the tourist office.

From there pilots will head west towards the next turnpoint at Disentis before flying through Switzerland towards Mont Blanc and then into France.

From there they have to turn around and come back again – passing through St Moritz for a second time. For those who make it, the home straight will then be in sight as pilots head back to Austria and to the finish line at Lermoos.

So, St Moritz should see plenty of pilots landing, passing through and pounding the cobbled streets.

Get involved

For anyone who wants to join in and get a flavour of the action, they can head to the lake to watch pilots land – the Red Bull tent is unmissable at St Moritz Bad – or settle down in one of the cafes in the centre to catch pilots as they run to sign in.

If pilots in the area want to explore further, then St Moritz has also laid on a weekend of hike-and-fly action and entertainment over 20-21 June.

Visiting pilots are invited to join a guided hike-and-fly with the local Malojawind Paragliding Club on the Saturday 21 June, and a cross country flying day on the Sunday 22 June. Both days are of course weather dependent and pilots must be qualified and have the appropriate licence and insurance for flying in Switzerland.

Find out more about both days here, including sign-up details.

Plus, in the town join us on Saturday and Sunday 21/22 June for St Moritz Live Hike-and-Fly – a weekend dedicated to all things hike-and-fly in the Engadin Valley.

As part of that Cross Country magazine will be talking to locals about hike-and-fly and XC opportunities in the area, catching Red Bull X-Alps pilots as they sign in, and generally diving into the broader world of flying in this beautiful corner of the Swiss Alps.

You can join us live IRL or we will be streaming the talks and interviews on our YouTube channel or keep an eye on this website for updates of how and where to watch.

Find out more about paragliding in St Moritz with local pilots Romano Salis, Peter Käch, Gabi Schmutz and Davide Grosina.

