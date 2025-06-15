Red Bull X-Alps 2025 Prologue start
Red Bull X-Alps 2025: How to watch and follow

Are you double-screening? Here's a list of go-to pages for the Red Bull X-Alps 2025

15 June, 2025, by Cross Country

The Red Bull X-Alps has started and with it will come a blizzard of social media from the organisers and pilots alike. The route covers 1,283km over 12 days via 16 turnpoints and traces a figure-eight through the Alps, intersecting at St Moritz.

Cutting through the noise to find out what is happening can take too much time. Here’s our guide to following the action:

Redbullxalps.com
The official website. Includes info on the pilots, organisation, route and timings.

Live Tracking
The official race live tracking in 3D. This is amazing when it is working well but can be frustrating to use when it gets overloaded or at the start.

Instagram
On social media Instagram should be your first port of call – remember to check the stories

Facebook
Old but gold, the Facebook page is alive and kicking.

WhatsApp
New for this year, WhatsApp replaces the News Ticker of previous races

YouTube Channel
Watch live-streams, day report clips and longer form videos. This year’s official race reporters (and Cross Country regulars) are Tarquin Cooper and Gavin McClurg. They will be broadcasting regular updates throughout the race, with Tarquin on the ground and Gavin in the air. Meanwhile, Joanna Di Grigoli will be providing live-tracking insight from the race HQ. Catch up with them for the end-of-day wrap-up at 9pm CET every day.

TikTok
Dance your way through the X-Alps with the Tik-Tokers

Unofficial live tracking

PureTrack
PureTrack has collated all the live tracking feeds from every pilot and formed a dedicated X-Alps group. If the official live tracking ever goes down you can find unofficial live tracking here.

The pilots

Every pilot has their own social media person on their team, often two or three. The simplest way to see their content and follow their race is through Instagram. Here’s an alphabetical list of pilot Insta pages.

Tim Alongi

Hugo Alvarez Chamoreau

Markus Anders

Remi Bourdelle

Jean De Biolley

Nick Donini

Benedikt Dornauer

Aaron Durogati

James Elliot

Tommy Friedrich

Tobias Grossrubatscher

Patrick Harvey-Collard

Nicola Heiniger

Mattin Iniguez

Gabe Jansen Rabello

Juraj Koren

Damien Lacaze

Celine Lorenz

Chrigel Maurer

Lars Meerstetter

Simon Oberrauner

Maxime Pinot

Ondrej Prochazka

Tanguy Renaud-Goud

Davide Sassudelli

Jared Scheid

Christian Schugg

Samuel Tanner

Shane Tighe

Erland Ukvitne

Patrick von Kanel

Sebrand Warren

Bei Yu

