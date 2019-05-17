Pro Design release EN-B Scout

Pro Design’s new sport wing, the Scout, is a performance-oriented EN-B paraglider for cross-country pilots.
It has 61 cells and an aspect-ratio of 5.7, high for a B (the Mentor 6 has A/R 5.43, and the Rush 5 is 5.55). Pro Design say the Scout is efficient, climbs well and has “exceptional” into-wind performance combined with great precision, handling and EN-B safety.
It has a sharknose, an internal V-bridge system and double 3D shaping of the leading edge. The line are a mixture of unsheathed and sheathed, and it has swivels and magnetic keepers for the brake handles.
All three sizes are certified, EN and LTF B.
