Gear News, News

Pro Design release EN-B Scout

Friday 17 May, 2019

Pro Design’s new sport wing, the Scout, is a performance-oriented EN-B paraglider for cross-country pilots.

It has 61 cells and an aspect-ratio of 5.7, high for a B (the Mentor 6 has A/R 5.43, and the Rush 5 is 5.55). Pro Design say the Scout is efficient, climbs well and has “exceptional” into-wind performance combined with great precision, handling and EN-B safety.

It has a sharknose, an internal V-bridge system and double 3D shaping of the leading edge. The line are a mixture of unsheathed and sheathed, and it has swivels and magnetic keepers for the brake handles.

All three sizes are certified, EN and LTF B.

Pro Design Scout

pro-design.at

