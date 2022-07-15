And the winner is ... Douglas Frame gets to choose a new EN A, B or C solo paraglider from either Advance, Gin, Ozone, Skywalk or Supair

Congratulations to Douglas Frame from South Lanarkshire, Scotland who has won a brand new paraglider in the Cross Country Subscribers’ July Prize Draw 2022!

He gets to choose a new EN A, B or C solo paraglider from either Advance, Gin, Ozone, Skywalk or Supair.

We made the draw at 12 noon GMT and everyone who was a subscriber at that time was automatically entered.

Also congratulations to Eivind Larsen from Norway, who won a brand new Supair Radical 4 lightweight harness.

Plus: Robert Kittila from the USA won a new Naviter Hyper – a full-featured lightweight instrument. And Alessandro Vallega from Italy won a hot new pair of specialist free-flight sunglasses from Velodrom.

Thank you to all our subscribers for taking part – the draw is our way of saying a big Thank You to subscribers for supporting Cross Country throughout the year.

Twice a year we give away a brand new paraglider to a lucky subscriber who is pulled at random from our database. The draws happen every January and July.

If you didn’t win this time, then your luck might be in next time! Keep your subscription up to date throughout the year and you’ll be automatically entered into the draw.

In the meantime, enjoy your flying!