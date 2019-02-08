Phi Maestro (high EN-B)

Phi’s Maestro is out. The high-B paraglider represents a comeback to a favourite wing-class of designer Hannes Papesh.

“For me personally this high B glider is a sort of ‘final comeback’. Since December 2012 (MENTOR 3) I was not able to build a high B glider and so ‘compete in my special discipline’. My expectations were very high and finally we succeeded, building a wing which will be the reference of that class, as the Mentor 2 / 3 have been at their time”.

The Maestro has 60 cells, with intermediate battens in the leading edge, a flat aspect ratio of 5.56 and is made from Porcher Skytex 32 and 27 cloths.

It is available in blue, orange, lime or red serial colours, and six sizes, XS to XL. The wing areas in the graphic below are projected areas.

The Maestro is the seventh wing in Phi’s range:

phi-air.com