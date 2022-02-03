Honorin Hamard and his Zeno 2 at the British Winter Paragliding Open in Colombia. Photo: Xavier Laporte

Ozone’s new Zeno 2 arrived with a bang this week, with former Paragliding World Champion Honorin Hamard flying one at the British Winter Paragliding Open in Colombia.

He won his first two tasks on his new wing, putting all the CCC competition wings in the shade.

Posting on his social media after his triumphant debut Honorin wrote: “There you have it, it’s a magnificent wing for its category, EN D. For me it is night and day between the Zeno and the Zeno 2.”

He added: “We needed a high-level competition to be able to compare and confirm the performance of this wing, and we have it here in Colombia with the British Winter Open.”

He said he would also fly the glider at the Paragliding World Cup, which takes place next week at the same place.

Honorin, who won the FAI Paragliding World Championships in Colombia in 2015 and holds multiple paragliding world records, works as a test pilot for Ozone in the south of France and has been deeply involved with the development of the wing.

Describing the performance and feel of the glider, he wrote: “The turn is amazing, high and precise throughout the travel. You can turn inside the competition wing, it’s really nice and that is a strong point.”

The glide is “monstrous” he said. “I wouldn’t say I glide better than an Enzo 3 but I’m really very close. The turn of the Zeno 2 allows you to turn very tightly and centre thermals to perfection.”

On speed he said the Zeno 2 has the same speed as a “well-trimmed Enzo 3.”

No official details about the glider are on the Ozone website, and Honorin said the certification of all the sizes was still to be finalised. He added: “It will be possible to order it, probably in February.”

Honorin won the first two tasks at the competition on his Zeno 2 but placed 13th on task 3. The competition finishes on Saturday.

Full results at AirTribune

