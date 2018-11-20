fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Ozone Swift 5 released

Tuesday 20 November, 2018

Ozone announced in mid-November that the Swift 5, the lightweight version of the EN-B Rush 5, is ready and orders are being taken.

It’s a sports intermediate wing, and Ozone say it is among the lightest in its class. Like the Rush 5 it has 57 cells and a moderate aspect ratio of 5.55. The list of technologies it contains is long, including “next-generation 3D shaping” and a “refined Ozone shark nose”.

Ozone say the lighter sail means easier launch characteristics, better handling, more agility and a more precise feel.

The Swift 5 will be available in five sizes, from XS to L, and weighs just 3.88kg in the ML size. It has 12mm webbing risers with Link Lite line connectors in place of maillons. There is no Dyneema ‘shoelace-riser’ option.

While Ozone say the Swift 5 is a compact and confidence-inspiring wing, it is meant for experienced recreational pilots and XC enthusiasts who fly at least 50 hours per year.

Ozone Swift 5 specifications

Click on the image to view the latest version of the specifications table on Ozone’s website

flyozone.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE