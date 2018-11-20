Ozone Swift 5 released

Ozone announced in mid-November that the Swift 5, the lightweight version of the EN-B Rush 5, is ready and orders are being taken.

It’s a sports intermediate wing, and Ozone say it is among the lightest in its class. Like the Rush 5 it has 57 cells and a moderate aspect ratio of 5.55. The list of technologies it contains is long, including “next-generation 3D shaping” and a “refined Ozone shark nose”.

Ozone say the lighter sail means easier launch characteristics, better handling, more agility and a more precise feel.

The Swift 5 will be available in five sizes, from XS to L, and weighs just 3.88kg in the ML size. It has 12mm webbing risers with Link Lite line connectors in place of maillons. There is no Dyneema ‘shoelace-riser’ option.

While Ozone say the Swift 5 is a compact and confidence-inspiring wing, it is meant for experienced recreational pilots and XC enthusiasts who fly at least 50 hours per year.

flyozone.com