Ozone Speedster 3: PPG

Ozone say the new Speedster 3 is the fastest and most efficient Speedster yet. The PPG wing is aimed at intermediate and advanced pilots for cross-country, classic competitions and slalom races.

The character is determined by wing loading and steering options. Flown in the middle of the weight range with the standard brake set-up it is an efficient climber and perfect for cross-country. Loaded up and with the optional 2D steering installed it becomes extra responsive and agile, an ideal slalom wing.

Ozone say the Speedster 3 is ideal for intermediate pilots progressing from lower level wings such as the Roadster, and for more experienced pilots who do not want the extra demands of a competition wing.

It is DGAC certified and EN926-1 load tested. With trimmers set to slow, Ozone say their internal testing shows that it conforms to EN-C requirements, although it has not been EN-C certified.

The Speedster 3 is available in six sizes from 20m² to 30m².

flyozone.com