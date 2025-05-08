Ozone F*Race 2 now available

Following its preview at Coupe Icare, Ozone have now released the much anticipated F*Race 2, an ultralight competition and adventure pod harness for pilots who want performance and low pack volume. It weighs 1.62kg in the size M.

Ozone say that while it’s clearly not recommended as a first pod harness, you don’t need to be an X-Alps pilot to be able to fly it. “The overall comfort and durability make it an excellent choice for an everyday harness for pilots in need of a compact hike-and-fly setup,” they say.

The updated version was a long time in development, says Sam Jobard, designer. “We have improved the protection and the comfort and rigidity of the back support. It really offers a good feeling, a harness that is one with the pilot, without tension or hard point compression. The accessories are versatile and easy to use.”

The harness uses an anatomical dyneema thread seat structure and features a rapid inflatable back protector. It has an ergonomic front mount reserve, removable cockpit and chest pocket and flight-accessible pockets, and large storage volume.

The harness is based on the version flown by Damien Lacaze in the 2023 Red Bull X-Alps, during which he recorded an 11 hour flight. “It is more comfortable, more durable, more sophisticated,” he said. “Easy to clip-in, you can use it as hike-and-fly racing harness, for vol biv or an everyday harness.”

Clip-in is fast thanks to one fixed leg-strap, which doubles as an “anti-forget” system. There are four closing steps including the optional upper-chest strap. The inflatable protector spans from thighs to above the lumbar and is certified with a peak impact rating of less than 32g.

Ozone say in flight, weight-shift is “effective and well-tempered, and the stabilising system (with optional adjustable ABS) is comfortable in turbulence”. “The large rear fairing profile and smooth pod improve glide and stability,” they say.

It is available in three sizes.

Flyozone.com